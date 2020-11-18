E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two-vehicle crash blocks road outside West Suffolk Hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:33 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 18 November 2020

The accident took place outside West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The road outside West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds was blocked by a crash between a Landrover and a Peugeot.

Police were called shortly before 12.10pm following reports of a collision in Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds, involving a Landrover Freelander and a Peugeot 3008.

The road was blocked for a short while and an ambulance was called, but it was not required and no injuries were reported.

Recovery was called and the road has now cleared.

