Two-vehicle crash blocks road outside West Suffolk Hospital
PUBLISHED: 14:33 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 18 November 2020
Archant
The road outside West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds was blocked by a crash between a Landrover and a Peugeot.
Police were called shortly before 12.10pm following reports of a collision in Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds, involving a Landrover Freelander and a Peugeot 3008.
The road was blocked for a short while and an ambulance was called, but it was not required and no injuries were reported.
Recovery was called and the road has now cleared.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.