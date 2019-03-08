E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

Traffic clears after two vehicle crash on Suffolk road

PUBLISHED: 13:47 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 20 October 2019

Two vehicle collision at the junction of Heath Road and the B1083 near Sutton Hoo. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two vehicle collision at the junction of Heath Road and the B1083 near Sutton Hoo. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Drivers experienced delays this afternoon after two vehicles collided at a busy junction near the famous Sutton Hoo site just outside of Woodbridge.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to reports of the crash just after 12.30pm today, Sunday, October 20.

The collision took place at the junction of Heath Road and the B1083 near the Sutton Hoo site.

Police officers remained at the scene for a couple of hours while awaiting recovery, but injuries of those involved are believed to be minor.

Recovery has now removed the vehicles from the scene and the road has cleared.

Most Read

Woman found in pool of blood may have been stabbed ‘8-10 times’

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Woman found in pool of blood may have been stabbed ‘8-10 times’

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Suffolk stabbing

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Notorious killer who murdered five family members hopes phone evidence could clear him

Jeremy Bamber pictured in 1985 Picture: PA

Car hits cafe in Ipswich leading to evacuation

The scene of the accident in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley

Disappointment for Kayden Jackson at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘We take this hit and we go again’ – Lambert on Town’s defeat at Accrington

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert leaves the pitch after the final whistle at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists