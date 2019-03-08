Traffic clears after two vehicle crash on Suffolk road

Two vehicle collision at the junction of Heath Road and the B1083 near Sutton Hoo. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Drivers experienced delays this afternoon after two vehicles collided at a busy junction near the famous Sutton Hoo site just outside of Woodbridge.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to reports of the crash just after 12.30pm today, Sunday, October 20.

The collision took place at the junction of Heath Road and the B1083 near the Sutton Hoo site.

Police officers remained at the scene for a couple of hours while awaiting recovery, but injuries of those involved are believed to be minor.

Recovery has now removed the vehicles from the scene and the road has cleared.