Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

WATCH: Video shows the moment a drink-driver crashed head-on into another car

PUBLISHED: 16:54 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 26 April 2019

An image from the scene of the crash in Ufford Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

An image from the scene of the crash in Ufford Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A drunk Suffolk motorist whose dangerous driving resulted in a head-on collision with another car has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing 24-year-old Benjamin Berry, Judge David Pugh said it was “pure chance” that no-one was seriously injured in the crash in which another car was also damaged.

Judge Pugh said that in addition to being twice the drink-drive limit Berry, who has a previous drink-drive conviction dating back to 2016, also had twice the legal limit for drugs in his blood.

Berry, of Parkway, Wickham Market, admitted dangerous driving and driving while over the limit for alcohol and cannabis.

He was given an eight-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for three years.

He was also given a 12-month alcohol treatment programme, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a three-month curfew order.

Daniel Taylor, prosecuting, told the court that Michael Maggs was driving along a 30mph stretch of the B1438 Yarmouth Road through Ufford at about 5.50 m on November 28 last year when he saw a car driven by Berry coming towards him on the wrong side of the road.

The car was swerving and being driven erratically before it hit him head-on, said Mr Taylor.

The three occupants of a third vehicle had been on their way to Ufford Park Hotel when Berry tried to overtake and clipped their offside, showering them in broken glass.

A mini bus driver who had been driving on the same stretch of road described hearing an engine revving as a black car overtook him on the wrong side of the road before pulling back in front of him.

The car had then tried to overtake another vehicle before colliding with the car driven by Mr Maggs.

When the mini bus driver went over to Berry he heard him say: “I've really messed up this time.”

Hugh Vass for Berry said his client felt genuine remorse for what he had done.

He'd been addicted to drugs and was an alcoholic and had been unable to cope with the end of a seven-year relationship with his girlfriend.

“He accepts that his behaviour could have had more serious consequences,” said Mr Vass.

He said Berry had started to put his life back together and was clear of drugs although he was not yet alcohol free.

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 crash driver blames alcohol and medication cocktail for ‘black out’

The crash happened on the A14 at Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT

Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds safe from closure threat

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre

Valuables stolen in series of Forest Heath car break-ins

A Kia in Larch Way, Red Lodge was among one of the cars broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Kings of Anglia podcast - Ipswich’s two Easter losses, a pair of daunting trips and waiting for the season to end

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

WATCH: Video shows the moment a drink-driver crashed head-on into another car

An image from the scene of the crash in Ufford Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists