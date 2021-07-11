Gallery
Villagers and visitors enjoy floral celebration at Creation Festival
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant
A feast of flowers, art and music was staged at St Nicholas Church in Bedfield, near Framlingham, over the weekend.
The Creation Festival had a green theme, with all flowers and foliage being taken from gardens and hedgerows and all exhibits using recycled or locally sourced material.
The event was co-organised by Debra Pritchard and florist Susan Leverick. Debra said: "It went really well and we had people both from the village and from outside the village.
"A couple of people said it was the first flower festival they had seen since Covid-19. And it was lovely to have musicians playing at the church."
The event included performances by the Wren Singers, Quadratics Wind Ensemble and cellist Michael Gibbs.
You may also want to watch:
Youngsters from Bedfield Primary School created their own artworks, turning the font into an underwater world and decorating the porch with flowers, insects, birds and butterflies.
Another important part of the weekend was a special communion service following the ordination of the Rev Chrissie Smart, the new focal minister for Bedfield.
Most Read
- 1 Torrential downpours and thunderstorms on way as weather warning issued
- 2 Mapped: The 110 postcode areas reporting a rise in Covid cases
- 3 Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack
- 4 Stu says: Five observations following 1-0 win at Dartford
- 5 Inside Suffolk’s most exclusive underground supper club
- 6 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their friendly win at Dartford
- 7 'More than an eyesore' - anger over state of empty council houses
- 8 Objections lodged over 112 homes in Suffolk village
- 9 'Good players worth waiting for' - Cook provides transfer update
- 10 Cook on Dartford win, Covid in the camp, injury update and 'great' atmosphere as fans return