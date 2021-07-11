News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Villagers and visitors enjoy floral celebration at Creation Festival

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:20 PM July 11, 2021   
Iris, India and Isabella with their miniature gardens at the Creation Festival in Bedfield

A feast of flowers, art and music was staged at St Nicholas Church in Bedfield, near Framlingham, over the weekend.

The Quadratics Wind Ensemble played to guests at the Creation Festival in Bedfield.

The Creation Festival had a green theme, with all flowers and foliage being taken from gardens and hedgerows and all exhibits using recycled or locally sourced material. 

Some of the flowers at the Creation Festival at St Nicholas Church in Bedfield

The event was co-organised by Debra Pritchard and florist Susan Leverick. Debra said: "It went really well and we had people both from the village and from outside the village.

"A couple of people said  it was the first flower festival they had seen since Covid-19. And it was lovely to have musicians playing at the church."

The event included performances by the Wren Singers, Quadratics Wind Ensemble and cellist Michael Gibbs.

The Quadratics Wind Ensemble played to guests at the Creation Festival in Bedfield.

Youngsters from Bedfield Primary School created their own artworks, turning the font into an underwater world and decorating the porch with flowers, insects, birds and butterflies. 

Harry, Charlie Phoebe and Freddie in front of their mobile in the entrance of Bedfield Church.

Another important part of the weekend was a special communion service following the ordination of the Rev Chrissie Smart, the new focal minister for Bedfield. 

A mobile created by children, in the entrance of Bedfield Church. 

Some of the insect artworks at the Creation Festival in Bedfield Church

Quadratics Wind Ensemble played to guests at the Creation Festival in Bedfield.

Quadratics Wind Ensemble played to guests at the Creation Festival in Bedfield.

