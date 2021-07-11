Gallery

Published: 6:20 PM July 11, 2021

Iris, India and Isabella with their miniature gardens at the Creation Festival in Bedfield - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

A feast of flowers, art and music was staged at St Nicholas Church in Bedfield, near Framlingham, over the weekend.

The Quadratics Wind Ensemble played at the Creation Festival in Bedfield. From left, Steve Johnson, Tim Hughes, Debbie and Rob Rogers. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

The Creation Festival had a green theme, with all flowers and foliage being taken from gardens and hedgerows and all exhibits using recycled or locally sourced material.

Some of the flowers at the Creation Festival at St Nicholas Church in Bedfield - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

The event was co-organised by Debra Pritchard and florist Susan Leverick. Debra said: "It went really well and we had people both from the village and from outside the village.

"A couple of people said it was the first flower festival they had seen since Covid-19. And it was lovely to have musicians playing at the church."

The event included performances by the Wren Singers, Quadratics Wind Ensemble and cellist Michael Gibbs.

The Quadratics Wind Ensemble played to guests at the Creation Festival in Bedfield. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Youngsters from Bedfield Primary School created their own artworks, turning the font into an underwater world and decorating the porch with flowers, insects, birds and butterflies.

Harry, Charlie, Phoebe and Freddie in front of their mobile in the entrance of St Nicholas Church in Bedfield. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Another important part of the weekend was a special communion service following the ordination of the Rev Chrissie Smart, the new focal minister for Bedfield.

A mobile created by children, in the entrance of Bedfield Church. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Some of the insect artworks at the Creation Festival in Bedfield Church - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Quadratics Wind Ensemble played to guests at the Creation Festival in Bedfield. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Quadratics Wind Ensemble played to guests at the Creation Festival in Bedfield. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant



