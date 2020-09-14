E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New 43-home estate at former hay production site given green light

PUBLISHED: 11:33 14 September 2020

A new 43-home estate has been given the green light for land off Jack's Green Road in Creeting St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for a 43-home estate which would be built on a former hay production site in Creeting St Mary have been given the green light.

The homes, off Jack’s Green Road, will see a new estate added on to the south side of the village, which is split in two by the A14.

The land was formerly used as a hay production site but, due to its size and shape, was not suitable for arable farming.

Applicant Needham Market & Barking Welfare said: “The site costs more to maintain than it yields from its current lease and despite the owners seeking alternative uses, there are no other feasible options.”

The proposal would see 27 affordable two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes built, as well as a number of other properties.

The appearance of the homes will be “in keeping” with the surrounding village and with the “Suffolk vernacular”.

Applicant Needham Market & Barking Welfare said that the homes would provide “significant economic, social and environmental benefits” without causing any significant impacts which would outweigh the benefits.

Despite the plans being approved, there have been some local objections.

Commenting on the application, Creeting St Mary Parish Council said it “strongly” opposed the plans.

It quoted the over development of the village, issues with places at local schools and doctors’ surgeries and flooding issues as reasons to reject the application.

However, Mid Suffolk District Council elected to grant outline planning permission, which means the homes can be built as long as Needham Market & Barking Welfare meet a number of conditions.

