Crews battle blaze thought to have spread from car to bungalow

Fire crews are tackling a blaze that spread from a car to a home near Needham Market.

A police officer alerted the fire service about smoke coming from an address in St Marys Gardens, Creeting St Mary just before 1pm.

Four crews were sent to the scene from Princes Street in Ipswich, Debenham, Needham Market and Stowmarket. They arrived to find a vehicle, thought to be a car, on fire.

The blaze is understood to have spread from the car, to a nearby detached garage and on to the bungalow itself. Seven fire vehicles are now on the scene, with more crews en-route.

A spokesman for the fire service said the car and the garage were "completely alight", and crews were using small hose jet reels to try and extinguish the flames.

One person was reported to have been on the scene when the blaze started. The person has now been accounted for.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

