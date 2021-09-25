News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Updated

Crews battle blaze thought to have spread from car to bungalow

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 2:28 PM September 25, 2021    Updated: 2:56 PM September 25, 2021
Suffolk fire crews have been called to a house fire in Creeting St Mary that is thought to have started in a car

Suffolk fire crews have been called to a house fire in Creeting St Mary that is thought to have started in a car - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews are tackling a blaze that spread from a car to a home near Needham Market.

A police officer alerted the fire service about smoke coming from an address in St Marys Gardens, Creeting St Mary just before 1pm.

Four crews were sent to the scene from Princes Street in Ipswich, Debenham, Needham Market and Stowmarket. They arrived to find a vehicle, thought to be a car, on fire.

The blaze is understood to have spread from the car, to a nearby detached garage and on to the bungalow itself. Seven fire vehicles are now on the scene, with more crews en-route.

A spokesman for the fire service said the car and the garage were "completely alight", and crews were using small hose jet reels to try and extinguish the flames. 

You may also want to watch:

One person was reported to have been on the scene when the blaze started. The person has now been accounted for.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Explained: What is causing the long queues at petrol stations?
  2. 2 Suffolk petrol stations avoid closure as garages shut nationwide
  3. 3 Don't panic buy - warning as queues form at petrol stations
  1. 4 Road off A14 closed after serious collision
  2. 5 Petrol queues worsen rush-hour traffic
  3. 6 Dramatic pictures as huge barn fire breaks out near coast
  4. 7 More Suffolk petrol stations closed as PM plans action
  5. 8 Lorry drivers being offered up to £60,000 and other bonuses as shortage bites
  6. 9 Family of hairdresser, 17, who died in her sleep 'overwhelmed' by tributes
  7. 10 'We've lost one or two from last week' - Cook reveals fresh injury set-back
Suffolk Live
Needham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Armed police were called to an address in Braintree (stock image) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Suffolk Live

Teen among two arrested in armed police incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
couple outside rivenhall end home

A12

Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside

Piers Meyler

Logo Icon
Phillip Old

Ipswich Crown Court

Jail for man who threatened to 'do a Raoul Moat' and kill police

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne is Town's leading scorer this season

Football

Bonne tops the L1 charts and is on course for a very rare Ipswich milestone

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon