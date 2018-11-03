Fire at derelict White Lion pub in Newmarket

There were reports of large volumes of smoke coming from the old While Lion pub in Newmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Archant

Fire crews battled a blaze at a derelict pub building on Newmarket’s High Street.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at the former While Lion pub in Newmarket Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at the former While Lion pub in Newmarket Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

The fire service were called at around 1.34pm today, Saturday, November 3, to reports of a fire at the former White Lion pub.

The reports said that there was a large volume of smoke coming from the pub.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said that five pumps attended the fire and that it appeared to be a fire in the roof of the building.

UK Power Network were contacted to isolate the property and make sure it was safe for firefighters to proceed.

Fire crews are battling a blaze at the former White Lion pub in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Fire crews are battling a blaze at the former White Lion pub in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to find hot spots withing the building and fully extinguish the fire.

Suffolk police temporarily closed the high street while firefighters secured the building but the road has now been reopened.

Fire crews left the scene around 4.15pm.