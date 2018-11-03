Fire at derelict White Lion pub in Newmarket
Fire crews battled a blaze at a derelict pub building on Newmarket’s High Street.
The fire service were called at around 1.34pm today, Saturday, November 3, to reports of a fire at the former White Lion pub.
The reports said that there was a large volume of smoke coming from the pub.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said that five pumps attended the fire and that it appeared to be a fire in the roof of the building.
UK Power Network were contacted to isolate the property and make sure it was safe for firefighters to proceed.
Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to find hot spots withing the building and fully extinguish the fire.
Suffolk police temporarily closed the high street while firefighters secured the building but the road has now been reopened.
Fire crews left the scene around 4.15pm.