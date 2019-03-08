E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gorseland fire in Wenhaston is called in by police officers

PUBLISHED: 14:10 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 10 September 2019

Fire crews are at the scene of a field fire in Wenhaston in Suffolk Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire crews are at the scene of a field fire in Wenhaston in Suffolk Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Fire crews are at the scene of a large field fire in Wenhaston near Southwold - which is believed to have been called in by a police officer.

Emergency services were called at around 1.10pm today, Tuesday, September 10, to reports of a fire in the open.

When crews arrived, they discovered 30m by 60m of gorseland well alight.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is not believed to have spread to any surrounding buildings.

She said: "At the moment, one appliance is on the scene from Halesworth.

Another two appliances have been ordered to attend from Southwold and Wrentham.

Police have also been called to the scene to deal with traffic concerns in the area.

A police spokesman said he believed a police officer discovered the fire and had called it into the fire service.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Norwich City icon Holt watches Ipswich Town Under 23s alongside Blues boss Lambert

Matt Gill watches on with Grant Holt during Town U23s game against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Norwich City icon Holt watches Ipswich Town Under 23s alongside Blues boss Lambert

Matt Gill watches on with Grant Holt during Town U23s game against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Beloved chimpanzee dies aged 33 at Colchester Zoo

Pippin the chimpanzee has died at Colchester Zoo. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Three-vehicle crash closes stretch of A120 in Essex

A three-vehicle crash has closed a stretch of the A120 at Horsley Green in Essex Picture: GOOLGEMAPS

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

All the fun of the fair as families learned about rural life

Swing your partner round and round - some summer country dancing Picture: IAN HULLAND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists