Gorseland fire in Wenhaston is called in by police officers

Fire crews are at the scene of a field fire in Wenhaston in Suffolk Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Fire crews are at the scene of a large field fire in Wenhaston near Southwold - which is believed to have been called in by a police officer.

Emergency services were called at around 1.10pm today, Tuesday, September 10, to reports of a fire in the open.

When crews arrived, they discovered 30m by 60m of gorseland well alight.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is not believed to have spread to any surrounding buildings.

She said: "At the moment, one appliance is on the scene from Halesworth.

Another two appliances have been ordered to attend from Southwold and Wrentham.

Police have also been called to the scene to deal with traffic concerns in the area.

A police spokesman said he believed a police officer discovered the fire and had called it into the fire service.