E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fire crews tackle portable cabin blaze

PUBLISHED: 07:20 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:20 15 December 2019

Two crews from Colchester were sent to tackle the blaze Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Two crews from Colchester were sent to tackle the blaze Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Fire crews have tackled a fire at a portable cabin which had gone up in flames.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire, in Old Ipswich Road in Ardleigh, near Colchester, at around 4.10pm yesterday, Saturday, December 14.

Two crews from Colchester were sent to fight the fire.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said: "On arrival, crews reported that a portable cabin, which measured approximately five metres by three metres, was 100% alight."

The fire was extinguished and the scene cleared by 4.50pm.

An investigation will now take place to work out how the fire started.

Most Read

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New cable technology

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey has co-signed a letter calling for an offshore ring main to be investigated Picture: PAUL GEATER

Rise in one-year cancer survival rates in Suffolk, figures reveal

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREGG BROWN

Contrasting fortunes for Suffolk candidates in seats across Britain

Gareth Snell MP visited Stowmarket in 2017 to campaign with Sandy Martin (who was standing for Parliament in Ipswich) and then MEP Alex Mayer - all three parliamentarians have since lost their seats. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fire crews tackle portable cabin blaze

Two crews from Colchester were sent to tackle the blaze Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to Bristol Rovers

Kayden Jackson is just beaten to the ball by Bristol Rovers Alfie Kilgour. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists