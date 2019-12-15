Fire crews tackle portable cabin blaze
PUBLISHED: 07:20 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:20 15 December 2019
Archant
Fire crews have tackled a fire at a portable cabin which had gone up in flames.
Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire, in Old Ipswich Road in Ardleigh, near Colchester, at around 4.10pm yesterday, Saturday, December 14.
Two crews from Colchester were sent to fight the fire.
A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said: "On arrival, crews reported that a portable cabin, which measured approximately five metres by three metres, was 100% alight."
The fire was extinguished and the scene cleared by 4.50pm.
An investigation will now take place to work out how the fire started.