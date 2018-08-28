Firefighters battle bungalow blaze in Clacton

Fire crews have tackled a fire in the roof of a bungalow in Clacton.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 7.05pm last night, Saturday, November 3, to the scene in Credon Drive.

According to a spokesman for the fire service, when crews arrived the roof space of the semi-detached bungalow was full of smoke.

He said: “Firefighters ensured the electricity in the property was isolated, and then cut away parts of the ceiling to locate the fire in the roof space.

“Fire crews also used ladders to get onto the roof to tackle the fire.

“Firefighters managed to locate and extinguish the fire within 10 minutes.

“The roof has been left partially damaged by the fire.”

Two fire crews from Clacton attended the scene.

The spokesman added that the cause of the fire was recorded as accidental, due to an electrical fault.