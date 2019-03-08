Badly parked lorry blocks path of firefighters on way to roof blaze

Firefighters have urged drivers to mind where they park after being delayed on their way to a fire in St Osyth, Essex Picture PHIL MORLEY Archant

Firefighters have urged drivers mind how they park after a badly parked lorry delayed crews on their way to tackle a roof fire.

Crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire in the roof void of a commercial premises in Seaview Road, St Osyth at around 2.07pm today, Thursday, October 31.

When they arrived, the two crews from Clacton began to cut away parts of the roof, which measured approximately 90 metres by 40 metres, to allow them to reach the seat of the fire.

They managed to put out the blaze by 3.09pm and the used thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots.

However, Jim Bowyer, watch commander at Clacton Fire Station, said firefighters were delayed getting to the incident due to a badly parked lorry.

He said: "It is always incredibly frustrating when we can't respond to fires as quickly as we should because our path is blocked by a badly parked vehicle.

"This narrow road was made even tighter after a heavy goods vehicle was parked inconsiderately.

"I would urge all drivers to stop and think when parking their cars: could a fire engine easily get through? If the answer is 'no', then you should park somewhere else.

"Fortunately in this particular incident, the fire had not spread as much as it easily could have and our crews restricted the damage."

The fire is believed to have been started accidentally during construction work.