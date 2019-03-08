Partly Cloudy

Crews battle fire in King's Forest in west Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:27 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 25 May 2019

Four fire crews are at the scene of a fire in Wordwell, Suffolk Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four fire crews are at the scene of a fire in Wordwell, Suffolk Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Four fire crews are at the scene of a fire in King's Forest near Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 9.25am today, Saturday, May 25, to reports of a fire in the open in the forest near Wordwell, just off the B1106.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "It is a fire in the open, approximately 3,000 square metres.

"We have four appliances there at the moment.

"We also have the Unimog all-terrain vehicle going along as well as one water carrier."

He added that one fire crew from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was also helping to extinguish the fire.

Stay with us for updates.

