Firefighters battle three-storey wood store blaze in Sedge Fen

Crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire are battling a wood store fire in Sedge Fen Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Fire crews are currently battling a wood store blaze in Sedge Fen.

Firefighters from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the scene of the fire at around 2.55pm today, Monday, April 8.

According to a fire service spokesman, two fire engines, an aerial appliance and a water carrier from Suffolk have been sent to fight the fire along with two engines from Cambridgeshire.

They said the fire is in a three-storey wood store and that the third floor is “well alight”.

“Four jets and one hose reel along with the aerial appliance are currently in use to tackle the blaze,” they said.

According to the SFRS incident log, crews at the scene include one from Littleport, one from Ely, one from Bury St Edmunds, one from Brandon, one from Mildenhall and one from Newmarket.

Stay with us for updates.