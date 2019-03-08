Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Firefighters battle three-storey wood store blaze in Sedge Fen

PUBLISHED: 06:21 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:21 08 April 2019

Crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire are battling a wood store fire in Sedge Fen Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire are battling a wood store fire in Sedge Fen Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Fire crews are currently battling a wood store blaze in Sedge Fen.

Firefighters from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the scene of the fire at around 2.55pm today, Monday, April 8.

According to a fire service spokesman, two fire engines, an aerial appliance and a water carrier from Suffolk have been sent to fight the fire along with two engines from Cambridgeshire.

They said the fire is in a three-storey wood store and that the third floor is “well alight”.

“Four jets and one hose reel along with the aerial appliance are currently in use to tackle the blaze,” they said.

According to the SFRS incident log, crews at the scene include one from Littleport, one from Ely, one from Bury St Edmunds, one from Brandon, one from Mildenhall and one from Newmarket.

Stay with us for updates.

Most Read

Farming feature: Were AD plants over-sold? Suffolk and Norfolk farmers assess their pros and cons

A Future Biogas anaerobic digestion plant facility at Egmere, Holkham, in Norfolk Picture: FUTURE BIOGAS

‘Social media at its best’ - missing horse Basil de Mulo is found

Missing horse Basil de Mulo has been found after people searched on the ground and rallied round on social media Picture: ENDURANCE GB

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

“This hasn’t been a good week for the Army”

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Befuddled Bolton’s off-field woes put Town’s own situation into perspective

Collin Quaner celebrates his first goal at Bolton Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Farming feature: Were AD plants over-sold? Suffolk and Norfolk farmers assess their pros and cons

A Future Biogas anaerobic digestion plant facility at Egmere, Holkham, in Norfolk Picture: FUTURE BIOGAS

‘Social media at its best’ - missing horse Basil de Mulo is found

Missing horse Basil de Mulo has been found after people searched on the ground and rallied round on social media Picture: ENDURANCE GB

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

“This hasn’t been a good week for the Army”

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Befuddled Bolton’s off-field woes put Town’s own situation into perspective

Collin Quaner celebrates his first goal at Bolton Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How Muslim community has grown in ‘peaceful’ Ipswich

Ipswich Quakers and other members of the community visited Ipswich Mosque after the terrorist killings in New Zealand Picture: IPSWICH MOSQUE

Firefighters battle three-storey wood store blaze in Sedge Fen

Crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire are battling a wood store fire in Sedge Fen Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Nerves, wrong decisions, but still everything to play for – U’s boss McGreal

Sammie Szmodics goes down in the area after pressure from Gevaro Nepomuceno, but his claims for a penalty were waved away. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Fuller Flavour: Landing Judge is such a coup, plus Town vlogger Ashley needs your vote

Alan Judge and Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Litterpickers in Haverhill find kitchen knives, bottles, cans and more

The Keep Haverhill Tidy Facebook group was launched two weeks ago Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists