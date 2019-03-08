Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Watch: Drone footage shows devastating aftermath of forest fire in west Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:38 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 26 May 2019

Firefighters spend almost ten hours tackling the fire near Wordwell, west Suffolk Picture: ALEX SMITH

Firefighters spend almost ten hours tackling the fire near Wordwell, west Suffolk Picture: ALEX SMITH

Archant

A Suffolk firefighter has released dramatic drone footage of the aftermath of a forest fire near Bury St Edmunds which took crews almost ten hours to extinguish.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of the fire, at King's Forest near Wordwell just off the B1106, at around 9.25am on Saturday May 25.

According to a fire service spokesman, around 3,000 square metres of forest was on fire.

Four fire crews were initially sent to the scene, with the service's Unimog all terrain vehicle and a water carrier later requested to attend by the incident commander.

A total of 15 fire engines - from Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Framlingham, Long Melford, Wickhambrook, Elmswell Brandon and Mildenhall - attended the scene, working in shifts to dampen down the area.

One fire crew from Thetford were also sent to assist.

You may also want to watch:

A stop was called on the incident at around 8pm on Saturday evening however crews revisited the site on Sunday morning with thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots and to make sure it was fully extinguished.

Crew commander Alex Smith later shared drone footage of the aftermath of the fire on social media.

It shows firefighters dampening down the area, the earth scorched black from the blaze.

He tweeted: "Already we are seeing forest fires in Suffolk causing a lot of damage and draining resources.

"Good work from @SuffolkFire and @Norfolkfire."

Last summer's hot and dry weather led to the number of field fires tripling on the year before.

In 2017 there were 16 field fires recorded in Suffolk by the county's fire service - in 2018 there were 43 just in June and July.

However, forecasters at Weatherquest say it is too early to say what this year's summer will have in store.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Town A-Z: H is for Matt Holland

Matt Holland celebrates his goal against Derby County in his last game for the club back in 2003. Picture: Alex Severn/Professional Sport

Watch: Drone footage shows devastating aftermath of forest fire in west Suffolk

Firefighters spend almost ten hours tackling the fire near Wordwell, west Suffolk Picture: ALEX SMITH

A14 overnight closures at Stowmarket for works

The A14 at Stowmarket will see overnight closures between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Middlesbrough revive Knudsen interest with Freiburg and Danish clubs also keen

Jonas Knudsen played 155 times for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Suffolk man arrested after he sent explicit images to undercover policeman

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists