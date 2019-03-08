Video

Watch: Drone footage shows devastating aftermath of forest fire in west Suffolk

Firefighters spend almost ten hours tackling the fire near Wordwell, west Suffolk Picture: ALEX SMITH Archant

A Suffolk firefighter has released dramatic drone footage of the aftermath of a forest fire near Bury St Edmunds which took crews almost ten hours to extinguish.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of the fire, at King's Forest near Wordwell just off the B1106, at around 9.25am on Saturday May 25.

According to a fire service spokesman, around 3,000 square metres of forest was on fire.

Four fire crews were initially sent to the scene, with the service's Unimog all terrain vehicle and a water carrier later requested to attend by the incident commander.

A total of 15 fire engines - from Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Framlingham, Long Melford, Wickhambrook, Elmswell Brandon and Mildenhall - attended the scene, working in shifts to dampen down the area.

One fire crew from Thetford were also sent to assist.

A stop was called on the incident at around 8pm on Saturday evening however crews revisited the site on Sunday morning with thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots and to make sure it was fully extinguished.

Crew commander Alex Smith later shared drone footage of the aftermath of the fire on social media.

It shows firefighters dampening down the area, the earth scorched black from the blaze.

He tweeted: "Already we are seeing forest fires in Suffolk causing a lot of damage and draining resources.

"Good work from @SuffolkFire and @Norfolkfire."

Last summer's hot and dry weather led to the number of field fires tripling on the year before.

In 2017 there were 16 field fires recorded in Suffolk by the county's fire service - in 2018 there were 43 just in June and July.

However, forecasters at Weatherquest say it is too early to say what this year's summer will have in store.