Raiders use hammer to break into O2 phone shop at 2.15am
Published: 1:16 PM April 30, 2021
- Credit: Supplied
Three people have been charged with burglary after raiders used a hammer to break into an O2 phone store in a night-time break-in.
Suspects fled the scene in Buttermarket, Bury St Edmunds after Suffolk police were called at 2.15am on Thursday, April 29.
Three people have now been charged in connection with the incident - Eremia Mirea, 18, of no fixed address; Florin Craciun, 20, of Queens Road in Lowestoft; and a 14-year-old boy from Leeds.
The trio are due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich on Friday, April 30.