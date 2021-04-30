News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Raiders use hammer to break into O2 phone shop at 2.15am

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:16 PM April 30, 2021   
Bury St Edmunds O2 store

Two teenagers and one man are set to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, after a burglary at the Bury St Edmunds O2 store. - Credit: Supplied

Three people have been charged with burglary after raiders used a hammer to break into an O2 phone store in a night-time break-in.

Suspects fled the scene in Buttermarket, Bury St Edmunds after Suffolk police were called at 2.15am on Thursday, April 29.

Three people have now been charged in connection with the incident - Eremia Mirea, 18, of no fixed address; Florin Craciun, 20, of Queens Road in Lowestoft; and a 14-year-old boy from Leeds.

The trio are due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich on Friday, April 30.

Bury St Edmunds O2 store.

A hammer was used to break into the Bury St Edmunds O2 store. - Credit: Supplied

