More than 100 lorry drivers stopped during five-day police crackdown

Published: 5:57 PM September 8, 2021

More than 300 offences have been committed by drivers in Suffolk during a five-day operation.

Officers working as part of Suffolk Constabulary's Operation Tramline stopped 234 vehicles between August 23 and August 27 - including 103 HGVs and 78 smaller goods vehicles.

During the crackdown on the A14, A11 and A12 a total of 304 offences were recorded.

The drivers in question were issued with Traffic Offence Reports (TORs), some having committed more than one offence.

A total of 237 TORs were issued with the primary offences as follows:

124 for not wearing a seatbelt

54 for construction and use

33 for insecure load

23 for using mobile phone

11 for not being in proper control of the vehicle

10 for driving with due care and attention

Police were provided with a HGV tractor unit by Highways England, which allowed officers to carry out patrols across the county’s road network and focus on offences committed by lorry drivers.

Police said the HGV tractor unit gave an ideal vantage point for officers to look into cabs of other lorry drivers or look down at cars or vans.

This is the third time this year that Operation Tramline has taken place with a total of 967 offences detected by officers and 779 vehicles stopped.

Sergeant Scott Lee-Amies, of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "The value of the three operations held to date this year is self-evident, with just short of 1,000 offences detected in total and over 750 vehicles stopped.

"It is imperative for us to be able to carry-out enforcement in respect of this group of road users, as they are in control of the biggest and therefore potentially most dangerous vehicles on the roads.

"We are once again very grateful for the support of National Highways in providing us with the HGV tractor unit free of charge, which is making it possible for us to run Operation Tramline more regularly."