Driver caused £6,000 of damage during 100mph police chase

Garry Bugg has been banned from driving while he waits for his sentence at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A 22-year-old man who drove at speeds in excess of 100mph during a five-mile police chase on the A12 and narrow country lanes on the outskirts of Ipswich collided with two cars, causing more than £6,000 damage, a court has heard.

The attention of a police officer in a marked car was drawn to a purple BMW which appeared to be in an unroadworthy condition with the exhaust just about bolted on, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Other bits of the car also looked as though they were about to fall off and the officer started to follow the vehicle.

As he did so he noticed the BMW had started to speed up and even though the police car was travelling at 90mph the BMW continued to pull away suggesting it was being driven in excess of 100mph, said Mitchell Cohen, prosecuting.

He said the officer saw the driver of the BMW “undertake” other cars on the dual carriageway on two occasions and when the officer got to the Foxhall roundabout on the A12 he activated the blue flashing lights and siren on his car.

The BMW took the Newbourne exit off the roundabout and accelerated away causing the back of the car to slide out on several occasions.

The vehicle then drove into Waldringfield towards the River Deben and the Maybush pub where it collided with two cars including a BMW which suffered £6,000 damage, said Mr Cohen.

The police officer came across a passenger who he’d seen in the purple BMW who said he’d screamed at the driver to stop and let him out.

Before the court on Friday (June 17) was Garry Bugg, of Oaklands, Colchester, who admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty and driving a car in an unroadworthy condition.

He also admitted being in breach of a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years imposed in June last year for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

After listening to submissions by Bugg’s barrister, Sasha Bailey, Recorder Jeremy Benson agreed to defer sentence for six months until December 9 and passed an interim driving ban.

He ordered that during the deferment Bugg should save £1,000 to pay the costs of the prosecution, should stay in work and shouldn’t commit any further offences.