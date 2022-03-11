News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
1,200 litres of heating oil stolen from tanker off A140 in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:21 PM March 11, 2022
The Street in Brockford where 1,200 litres of heating oil has been stolen.

The Street in Brockford where 1,200 litres of heating oil has been stolen. - Credit: Google Maps

About 1,200 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a tanker off the A140 in Suffolk.

The oil was stolen from a property in The Street in Brockford, near Stowmarket, at some point between January 7 and March 9, Suffolk police said.

This follows two other incidents of heating oil theft in the county, one in Lakenheath on March 1 and another in Brettenham on March 3.

Police in Suffolk are urging residents to review security for their tanks following the theft.

Anyone who has any information about the theft should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/14222/22.

