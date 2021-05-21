£17m spending on rehab services to cut crime in north Essex and Suffolk

Published: 3:20 PM May 21, 2021

£17m funding has been announced to help rehabilitate criminals in Suffolk and north Essex. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Millions of pounds of funding has been announced to help rehabilitate criminals in Suffolk and north Essex.

Charites and companies in the region will benefit from nearly £20million of government funding as part of reforms to the probation system.

Prisons and Probation Minister Alex Chalk said: "Tackling things like homelessness, unemployment and illiteracy is vital to our drive to cut crime but these issues cannot be solved by our brilliant probation staff alone.

"The expertise and support of charities and companies like those we are funding today plays a crucial role in helping offenders to rehabilitate and lead a crime-free life."

St Giles Wise Group will received £2,177,655 to run women's support services in Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, while Advance will get £2,128,122 to run the services in Bedfordshire, Essex and Hertfordshire until 2025.

You may also want to watch:

The government says this money will be used to provide "long-term support to women’s centres and other dedicated services for women serving community sentences or leaving prison."

Nacro will receive £3,054,280 to run support services for issues including mental health, family and relationships in Suffolk, Northamptonshire and Hertfordshire until 2024. While The Forward Trust will receive £4,374,002 to do the same in Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Norfolk and Essex.

Across the whole of the East of England £5.63million will be spent to accommodation and education training and employment.