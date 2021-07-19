News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two people identified after police appeal following Haverhill incident

Judy Rimmer

Published: 12:31 PM July 19, 2021   
Police have now identified two people they wanted to speak to in connection with an incident in Haverhill.

A white Citroen C1, left unlocked and unattended, was entered by two people without any theft taking place.

The incident took place in Cambridge Close in the town on Saturday, June 5, at some point between 6.10am and 6.30am.

Police confirmed the individuals have now been identified and said they wished to thank members of the public for their assistance.

