Published: 12:31 PM July 19, 2021

Police have thanked the public after identifying two people they wanted to speak to following an incident in Haverhill - Credit: Archant

Police have now identified two people they wanted to speak to in connection with an incident in Haverhill.

A white Citroen C1, left unlocked and unattended, was entered by two people without any theft taking place.

The incident took place in Cambridge Close in the town on Saturday, June 5, at some point between 6.10am and 6.30am.

Police confirmed the individuals have now been identified and said they wished to thank members of the public for their assistance.