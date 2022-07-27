2,000 litres of diesel stolen in west Suffolk village

The red diesel was stolen in Stoke by Clare, near Sudbury and Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

About 2,000 litres of red diesel has been stolen from a business in west Suffolk.

The incident happened on land off Blacksmiths Hill in Stoke by Clare, near Sudbury and Haverhill, at some point between 2am and 4am on Tuesday.

An unknown number of thieves snapped the lock of a fuel tank, which contained about 2,000 litres of red diesel.

The incident comes amid a spate of diesel and oil thefts from rural businesses in Suffolk in recent months.

On either Saturday, June 11 or Sunday, June 12, about 2,000 litres of diesel were stolen in Butley, near Woodbridge.

Another incident happened when about £600 worth of oil was taken from a property in Westleton over the night of Monday, July 11.

Anyone with information related to the Stoke by Clare theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/47782/22.