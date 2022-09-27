News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
2,000 litres of heating oil stolen as thieves target Suffolk home

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:01 AM September 27, 2022
About 2,000 litres of heating oil was stolen in Redgrave - Credit: Google Maps

About 2,000 litres of heating oil was stolen from a home in a Suffolk village.

The incident happened in The Street in Redgrave, near the Norfolk border, at some point between Tuesday, August 30 and Sunday, September 25.

It comes after a spate of heating oil thefts in Suffolk in recent months – with Sgt Brian Calver of Suffolk police warning of more incidents ahead of the winter.

Police are appealing for any information about the theft and are looking to speak with witnesses who might have seen any unusual activity during this period of time.

Officers are also reminding residents, especially those living in rural locations, to regularly check fuel levels and the security of fuel tanks.

Anyone who has any infromation about this theft is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/61915/22.

