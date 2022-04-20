News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man, 28, from Dedham wanted by Essex Police

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:42 PM April 20, 2022
Essex Police would like to speak to Alex Cantlow from Dedham 

Essex Police would like to speak to Alex Cantlow from Dedham - Credit: Essex Police

Officers are looking to speak to a 28-year-old man from Dedham. 

Essex Police has issued an appeal wanting to speak to Alex Cantlow in connection with an investigation into an incident of criminal damage.

The 28-year-old is described as having a scar on his left eyebrow, a scar on his right arm, and a tattoo of a rose on his abdomen.

He is also known to have links to Harwich, Clacton, Colchester and Southend.

Essex Police is asking that anyone who has seen him or knows where he could be to contact them, quoting crime reference number 42/80619/21. 


Essex News
Essex

Don't Miss

The Poacher's Pocket pub in east Suffolk has been included in the list

Pubs

5 of readers' favourite 'hidden gem' pubs in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A photographer was able to capture a stunning picture of the Milky Way above Aldeburgh beach

Suffolk Live News

Photographer captures stunning image of Milky Way galaxy from Suffolk beach

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Plans for 269 news homes in Barham have been approved

Mid Suffolk Council

Land sale is big step forward for 269-home project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Beattie statue

Skateboarders damage statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon