Man, 28, from Dedham wanted by Essex Police

Essex Police would like to speak to Alex Cantlow from Dedham - Credit: Essex Police

Officers are looking to speak to a 28-year-old man from Dedham.

Essex Police has issued an appeal wanting to speak to Alex Cantlow in connection with an investigation into an incident of criminal damage.

The 28-year-old is described as having a scar on his left eyebrow, a scar on his right arm, and a tattoo of a rose on his abdomen.

He is also known to have links to Harwich, Clacton, Colchester and Southend.

Essex Police is asking that anyone who has seen him or knows where he could be to contact them, quoting crime reference number 42/80619/21.



