East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

300m of cable stolen from underground duct near Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:25 PM April 7, 2022
300m of cable was stolen from an underground duct in west Suffolk

300m of cable was stolen from an underground duct in West Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A large amount of cabling has been stolen from an underground duct near Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened overnight, between Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5 near the village of Pakenham.

Suspects removed a 300m length of cable used to supply telephone and broadband services from the ground.

The cable is very heavy, and it is thought a number of people would have had to have been involved in order to lift it. 

The theft is believed to be linked to another incident that took place in Thurston Road, between 5pm on Tuesday, March 29, and 7am on Wednesday, March 30. This incident also involved the theft of an underground cable. 

Any witnesses or anyone with information regarding either theft should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/18993/22 for the theft on March 29/30 or 37/20077/22 for the theft on April 4/5.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News
West Suffolk News

