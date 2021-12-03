More than 30 cases of spiking reported to Suffolk police last month

More than 30 cases of spiking were reported to Suffolk police last month - Credit: Archant

More than 30 cases of spiking were reported to Suffolk police last month, new figures show.

Officers confirmed that 33 cases — 17 through 'needle spiking', 15 through drink tampering, and one by an unknown method — were reported to them during the month of November.

One of the reported cases was Morgan Beard, who was allegedly spiked at the Plough when she visited the Ipswich pub.

Another victim was 22-year-old Chloe Ward from Trimley St Martin. She believes she was the victim of a needle spiking while out with friends on Saturday, October 30 in a bar in Ipswich.

A further woman was taken to hospital after a possible spiking in Bury St Edmunds after she became unwell on Saturday, November 27.

Chief superintendent Marina Ericson said: “Everyone has the right to enjoy a night out in a safe environment. We continue to work closely with local authorities and licensed premises to put in measures to reduce offending, reassure the public and support the night-time economy industry.

“We continue to ask that incidents are reported to both police and ambulance as early as possible so the necessary health and initial forensic enquires can be carried out.

“We have a clear plan to reassure and engage with the licensed community and patrons.

"Overall, this includes working with our community safety partners and also third sector volunteer agencies, such as the town pastors, who support us in the night time economy."

"We are encouraging licensed premises to conduct increase bag checks, also asking them to ensure their CCTV is of a good quality and their system is working.

“Violence against women and girls is a hugely complex topic and can encompass various elements such as domestic abuse, stalking, harassment as well as sexual and violent crime.

"Suffolk police will continue to work with partners to do everything we can to help victims and we regularly monitor and analyse where, when and what type of crime occurs so we can ensure our response is dynamic and effective.

"We understand how crucial it is for people to have confidence in us, to trust us, believe they will be treated sympathetically, and be given the support and help they need.”