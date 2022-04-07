600 litres of red diesel stolen from field in west Suffolk

Hayland Drove in West Row near Bury St Edmunds where 600 litres of red diesel was stolen - Credit: Google Maps

Around 600 litres of red diesel has been stolen from a field in West Row near Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened near Hayland Drove in the west Suffolk village sometime between 12am on Tuesday, April 5 and 9.34am on Thursday, April 7.

According to police, batteries were also taken from an irrigation pump in the field.

Anyone who has any information about the theft should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/20531/22

