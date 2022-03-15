News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Heating oil worth £600 stolen from doctors' surgery in west Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:32 AM March 15, 2022
The oil was taken from The Guildhall & Barrow Surgery in Barrow Hill, Barrow

Heating oil worth about £600 has been stolen from outside a doctor's surgery in a Suffolk village.

The oil was taken from The Guildhall & Barrow Surgery in Barrow Hill, Barrow, at some point between 12.30pm on Saturday and 7.45am on Monday, Suffolk police said.

An unknown person or persons broke into an oil tank at the doctor's surgery and stole the heating oil, which had an estimated value of £600.

This follows 1,100 litres of heating oil being stolen from another Suffolk village last week.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious between these times or has any information about the theft should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/15398/22.

