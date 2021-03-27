Jailed this week: The 8 men sentenced to time behind bars

Published: 6:00 AM March 27, 2021

Eight men have been sentenced to time behind bars in Suffolk and north Essex this week, for crimes including the murder of a father-of-two, a brutal attack on police officers and a "vile" sexual assault.

Stevie White

Stevie White was sentenced to seven years in prison - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Colchester man Stevie John White stole jewellery, cash, computers, guitars and even a Nissan Micra in the series of burglaries across the county.

The 37-year-old, of Fairhead Road North, Colchester, was charged with burglary of a home with violence following an incident in Biggleswade on October 30, where watches and jewellery were stolen.

He was then interviewed and voluntarily admitted a total of seven burglaries, and has now been sentenced to seven and-a-half years.

Jake Mitchell and Billy Parsley

Jake Mitchell, left, and Billy Parsley, right, have been jailed following the gun trade in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Jake Mitchell and Billy Parsley were both spotted exchanging a shortened double-barrelled shotgun in Bromley Road on October 12 2019.

Parsley left the scene in a BMW driven by another person, while Mitchell was arrested in his Mercedes soon afterwards – which police later found to have the shotgun and a cut-down bolt action rifle inside.

Mitchell was jailed for a total of seven years and two months, while Parsley, of no fixed address, was jailed for five years and three months.

Reece McHutcherson

Reece McHutcherson has been sentenced for life after fatally stabbing Murdoch Brown five times. - Credit: Essex Police

Reece McHutcherson fatally stabbed Murdoch Brown, a father-of-two, five times during an attack in the early hours of May 7, 2019 in Buffet Way, Colchester.

A court heard how his brother Robert had been in debt to a drugs line and planned to speak to someone from the gang to explain how he would pay it back.

The attack took place after Mr Brown and his brother Robert arrived in the Greenstead area in the early hours.

The drugs runner was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Stephen Pilgrim

Stephen Pilgrim assaulted a woman at an address in Manningtree on December 31 2019. - Credit: Essex police

Stephen Pilgrim, 71, of Harwich Road, Bradfield, sexually assaulted a vulnerable elderly woman on New Year's Eve 2019.

The assault was reported to the police and Pilgrim was arrested a few hours later.

He was charged with two counts of sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder.

Pilgrim admitted the charges at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on October 21 2020 and was sentenced to two years in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court last week.

Alfie Butler

Alfie Butler was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Chelmsford Crown Court - Credit: Essex Police

The Colchester 27-year-old bit and violently attacked two police officers - leaving one with a fractured hand - after police were called to a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found Butler trying to force his way into the home of a young family, who were known to him, and attempting to kick down the door.

The officers managed to tackle Butler to the floor as he tried to escape over the fence, but as they tried to handcuff him, he repeatedly kicked the female officer and bit the hand of the male PC.

Butler of St Peter’s Street, Colchester, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest.

He admitted the charges at a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court and was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Menelik Edwards

Menelik Edwards was jailed for seven years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Essex Police

Menelik Edwards, 37, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday to be sentenced for two charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and one count of possession of class B drugs.

A total of 81 wraps of class A drugs were found with Edwards' DNA on them, the court heard.

The court also heard that Edwards, of Nine Acres Close, Manor Park, London, has a previous conviction for kidnapping as well as two previous drug dealing charges.

Judge Martyn Levett jailed Edwards for seven years, and he will have to serve half of that sentence in custody before he is released on licence.

Craig Garton

Craig Garton, who ran over a ‘kind and caring’ man following an argument in a pub, has been jailed for a minimum of 15 years for his murder. - Credit: Essex Police

Craig Garton hit Dean Clark with his grey Ford Transit van after they had got into an argument while drinking in The Blacksmith Arms pub in Little Clacton in February last year.

Sadly, Dean was pronounced dead at the scene and Garton was arrested a short time later.

When questioned the 42 year-old, of Upper Branston Road, Clacton, told officers “I went out for a few drinks and ended up killing my mate”.

Garton denied murder but was found guilty in March following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 15 years.