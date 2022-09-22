8,000 litres of diesel stolen from Suffolk farm

The red diesel was stolen from a farm in Cowlinge, west Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

About 8,000 litres of red diesel has been stolen from a farm in west Suffolk.

The incident happened at a business in Newmarket Road in Cowlinge, south of Newmarket, over the night of Sunday, September 18 and the following morning.

It comes after Sgt Brian Calver, of Suffolk police, issued a stark warning of oil and fuel thefts over the winter amid a rise in energy costs.

Several cases of diesel thefts have been reported in Suffolk over the last few months, including in Cavenham and Stoke by Clare.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the theft of the diesel tanker in Cowlinge.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/60392/22.