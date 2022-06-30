News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pair accused of dangerous driving on A11 set for court

Jane Hunt

Published: 3:10 PM June 30, 2022
The A11 is currently closed in both directions near Mildenhall

Michael Bassett and Jade Poulton will appear at Ipswich Crown Court charged with dangerous driving on the A11 at Barton Mills - Credit: Google Maps

A pre-trial hearing for a man and woman accused of dangerous driving on a stretch of road in Suffolk will take place next week.

Michael Bassett, 29, who was living in Elm Road, Thetford, and Jade Poulton, 31, of Gibbfield Close, Romford, have pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving on July 17, 2018, on the A11 northbound at Barton Mills in Suffolk.

Bassett has also pleaded not guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply on the same date.

Their Ipswich Crown Court trial is expected to take place during a two-week warned list commencing September 5 this year.

A pre-trial review was due to have been held on Thursday (June 30) but it was adjourned for the defendants to attend on Friday, July 8.

