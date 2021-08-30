News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A1101 reopens after crash which left motorist with serious injuries

Matthew Earth

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:13 AM August 30, 2021   
The A1101 at Burnt Fen has now reopened, Suffolk police said

The A1101 at Burnt Fen has now reopened, Suffolk police said - Credit: Google Maps

Police have reopened the A1101 at Burnt Fen after a crash on Sunday left a motorist with serious injuries.

Officers were called to a single-vehicle collision, on Suffolk's border with Cambridgeshire, shortly after 1pm.

The A1101 remained closed overnight while officers conducted an investigation into the incident, with the road only reopening at around 8am on Monday.

Suffolk police confirmed the driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

The extent of motorist's injuries have not been yet been revealed.

