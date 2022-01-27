Disqualified driver jailed after being caught almost twice the limit on A12

A man has been jailed for 18 weeks for driving almost twice the drink drive limit on the A12 - Credit: Archant

A disqualified driver who was caught behind the wheel on the A12 while almost twice the drink drive limit has been jailed for 18 weeks.

Mohammed Jabbar was spotted clipping a curb and swerving between lanes on the A12 at Stanway at 7am on Saturday, January 22 by an off-duty police officer.

The 34-year-old was then stopped by police at Colne Bank Avenue.

In a roadside test, he blew 68mcg per 100 millilitres. The legal limit is 35mcg per 100 millilitres of breath.

Officers also discovered he was disqualified from driving.

He was charged with both drink driving and driving while disqualified and remanded in custody to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 24.

Jabbar, of Leybrun Road, Edmonton, London, was then convicted of both offences.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks imprisonment for each offence. The sentences will run concurrently.

He was also disqualified from driving for 45 months and ordered to pay costs of £233.

Adam Pipe, head of roads policing at Essex Police, said: “Jabbar showed a blatant disregard for the law and the safety of both himself and other road users when he chose to get in the car and drive that day.

“We have just finished our Christmas anti-drink drive campaign where we asked people not to be selfish and drink drive, including the next morning when you think you might be safe to drive but can still be over the limit.

“Drink or drugs can cause impairment to your driving and could result in you causing a serious or fatal collision.

“The Roads Policing Unit will always take action against drink or drug drivers to ensure safety on our roads and work towards Vision Zero.

“Our message is clear, don’t drink and drive.”

