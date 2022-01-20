Police warning after Suffolk driver speeds at 126mph
Suffolk has reported one of the fastest recorded speeds in the whole of the UK after a motorist was caught going 126mph on the A12.
Suffolk police has issued a warning to motorists to "consider others" when thinking about speeding.
Suffolk was ranked 18th with the fasted speed recorded by Nottinghamshire Police at 191mph.
A Freedom of Information request sent to all police forces in the county by insurance provider GoShorty, found the highest recorded speed on Suffolk's road was 126mph.
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson said: “Speed limits are in place for a reason – the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road.
"Drivers shouldn’t use these limits as targets; there are always other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather conditions.
"The faster you are travelling, the less time you have to react to the unexpected and stop safely.
“The force carries out campaigns throughout the year targeting offences of speeding, drink or drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone whilst driving.
"These are known as the ‘fatal four’ offences which make you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision."