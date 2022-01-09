Audi driver caught speeding at 100mph on A12 with child in car

The driver of an Audi has been caught driving at speeds of 100mph on the A12 - Credit: Archant

A driver has been caught travelling at speeds in excess of 100mph on the A12 near Stanway.

Officers from the Essex Roads Policing team stopped the driver of an Audi on Saturday, January 8.

The Essex Roads Policing team said in a tweet they were "shocked" to find one of the front wheels was on a space saver tyre and there was a child on board the vehicle.

They also confirmed the driver has been reported for offences.

