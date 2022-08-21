News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
BMW driver did 100mph and drove the wrong way down A12 in police chase

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:41 AM August 21, 2022
A driver reached speeds of over 100mph and drove the wrong way on the A12 before crashing

A driver reached speeds of over 100mph and drove the wrong way on the A12 before crashing

A driver drove the wrong way on the A12 and reached speeds of over 100mph during a police chase in north Essex.

At about 6.30pm on Sunday, August 14, officers from Essex Police were involved in pursuing a green BMW X5, which began at Tollgate Stanway near to the KFC.

The driver of the BMW refused to stop for officers. 

The car was then driven the incorrect way on the A12 from the Spring Lane Junction, before travelling to Marks Tey and crashing. 

The driver then fled the vehicle. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "It is estimated that the car was travelling over 100mph during the pursuit and collided with several other vehicles. 

"No arrests have been made at this stage but enquiries are still ongoing. 

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us."

Anyone with any information is being asked to quote incident 1158 of August 14 when contacting Essex Police.

