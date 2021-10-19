WATCH: Shocking A12 dashcam footage shows BMW near-miss

Published: 4:25 PM October 19, 2021

The white BMW pulled between a car and a trailer in what appears to be a dangerous fashion - Credit: Submitted

Dashcam footage has emerged showing a driver conducting an apparently reckless manoeuvre on the A12.

A white BMW 1 series was seen pulling off the dual carriageway from the inside lane, passing close behind a car towing a trailer.

It happened on the northbound side of the dual carriageway, close to Marks Tey on the morning of October 19.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.











