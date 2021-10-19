News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

WATCH: Shocking A12 dashcam footage shows BMW near-miss

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:25 PM October 19, 2021   
A white car in the act of dangerous driving on the a12 near Marks Tey, colchester, essex

The white BMW pulled between a car and a trailer in what appears to be a dangerous fashion - Credit: Submitted

Dashcam footage has emerged showing a driver conducting an apparently reckless manoeuvre on the A12. 

A white BMW 1 series was seen pulling off the dual carriageway from the inside lane, passing close behind a car towing a trailer.

It happened on the northbound side of the dual carriageway, close to Marks Tey on the morning of October 19. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.




A12
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The latest data shows coronavirus hotspots across Suffolk

Data

The places with the highest and lowest levels of Covid in Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
A man died under suspicious circumstances at Hodgkinson Road Lorry Park in felixstowe, suffolk early this morning

Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park

Timothy Bradford

person
Sone Aluko celebrates scoring his second goal at Cambridge.

Cambridge United vs Ipswich Town

Matchday Live: Live updates as Town take on Cambridge

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook talks to Mike Ashton, Ian Craney and Michael O'Leary after the draw at Cambridge United.

Opinion

Stu says: Six observations following Town's 2-2 draw at Cambridge

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon