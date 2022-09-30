Two men banned from driving after altercation on A12

Two men have been banned from driving after an altercation on the A12 - Credit: Archant

Two men have been banned from driving after being convicted of dangerous driving on the A12.

Paulius Lapinskas of Brimfield Road, Purfleet and Craig Hammond, of Seabrooke Rise, Grays were involved in a traffic-related altercation on the A12 near Colchester.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway of the A12 just after 3pm on Thursday, February 10.

Lapinskas was handed down a 12-month driving ban at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 20, after he pled guilty to dangerous driving earlier this year.

The 36-year-old was further sentenced to 80 hours community service and fined £240.

Their investigation found that Lapinskas was driving his BMW when he was involved in a traffic-related altercation with a Fiesta.

The Fiesta and the BMW were captured on another vehicle’s dash cam driving closely and aggressively towards each other immediately prior to the collision.

Hammond, 36, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving.

He denied the charges of drug driving and driving dangerously when he appeared at court on the first hearing but was convicted at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 9.

Hammond was sentenced to 260 hours community service, disqualified from driving for 42 months and fined £240.

Sergeant Paul Gosling, Roads Policing Unit, based at Stanway said: “Poor driving standards and intentional acts of dangerous driving will not be tolerated on our roads.

"This incident not only placed the drivers in danger, but also the lives of others.

“My team and all other Roads Policing teams are dedicated to keeping our roads in Essex safe and will prosecute those who break the law and disregard other road users’ safety.”