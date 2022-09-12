Driver fails to stop at scene of crash on A12 roundabout
Published: 12:44 PM September 12, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A driver failed to stop at the scene of a crash that caused "extensive damage" to another vehicle at a roundabout on the A12 in east Suffolk.
The incident happened at the Grove Road roundabout in Woodbridge at about 11.40am on Saturday.
A dark blue estate-type vehicle collided with another vehicle, causing "extensive damage", a Suffolk police spokesman said.
The car, which was being driven by a man with a woman as a passenger, then drove down Grundisburgh Road towards Woodbridge.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 150 of September 10.