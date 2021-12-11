A120: Van driver arrested after woman in her 40s dies in crash

The junction off the A120 at Ramsey - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 40s has died following a crash on the A120 near Harwich.

Essex Police were called to the scene of the incident shortly after 6.45am today to reports of a collision between a Suzuki Ignis and a Mercedes Sprinter van.

The driver of the Suzuki died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A 37-year-old man from Cambridgeshire has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs.

The A120 was closed for several hours between Ramsey and Horsey Cross while Essex Police carried out an investigation, but it has now reopened.

Essex police are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them quoting incident reference number 308 of December 11.