News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

A120: Van driver arrested after woman in her 40s dies in crash

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:09 PM December 11, 2021
The junction off the A120 at Ramsey

The junction off the A120 at Ramsey - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 40s has died following a crash on the A120 near Harwich. 

Essex Police were called to the scene of the incident shortly after 6.45am today to reports of a collision between a Suzuki Ignis and a Mercedes Sprinter van. 

The driver of the Suzuki died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed. 

A 37-year-old man from Cambridgeshire has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs.

The A120 was closed for several hours between Ramsey and Horsey Cross while Essex Police carried out an investigation, but it has now reopened. 

Essex police are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them quoting incident reference number 308 of December 11.

Essex Police
Harwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The police cordon outside the estate agents' in Felixstowe town centre

Updated

Police cordon off Felixstowe town centre car park after incident

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Cardiff City manager Neil Harris

Football | Exclusive

Harris under consideration for Ipswich Town job

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A14 reopens near Ipswich after four-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
McCarthy’s Country Store Ltd has been fined nearly £4,000 for breaching food hygiene offences.

Company fined nearly £4k for further food hygiene breaches

Timothy Bradford

person