Two arrested for drugs offences after BMW stopped on A14

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:33 PM March 29, 2021   
A car was stopped on the A14 at Risby, near Bury St Edmunds. 

A car was stopped on the A14 at Risby, near Bury St Edmunds.

Police found suspected Class A and B drugs after a car was stopped on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

The driver of a BMW – going eastbound on the A14 at Risby – was stopped shortly before 6.40pm on Sunday by Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Police said his passenger then allegedly fled the car, threw a white bag away and was detained a short time later.

Both men, one aged 32 and the other 28, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they currently remain.

