Two arrested for drugs offences after BMW stopped on A14
Published: 1:33 PM March 29, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
Police found suspected Class A and B drugs after a car was stopped on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.
The driver of a BMW – going eastbound on the A14 at Risby – was stopped shortly before 6.40pm on Sunday by Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.
Police said his passenger then allegedly fled the car, threw a white bag away and was detained a short time later.
Both men, one aged 32 and the other 28, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they currently remain.