Lorry driver caught using phone while driving on A14 in Suffolk

A lorry driver was caught using a mobile phone at the wheel on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

According to Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the lorry was stopped on the A14 near Beyton in mid Suffolk on Thursday.

This vehicle was stopped on #A14 near Beyton.



Driver was driving whilst on his mobile phone. Turns out their driving licence for this category has expired, invalidating insurance.



Reported for:

✅Mobile phone

✅No insurance

✅No licence

✅Traffic commisioner#pc1880 #sc9411 pic.twitter.com/N8ZUVNEVd9 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) June 23, 2022

The driver was reportedly seen to be using his mobile phone and when stopped, it was revealed that their driving licence for this category of vehicle had expired – invalidating the insurance.

Officers reported the driver for mobile phone use, having no insurance and no licence.