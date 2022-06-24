Lorry driver caught using phone while driving on A14 in Suffolk
Published: 9:21 AM June 24, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A lorry driver was caught using a mobile phone at the wheel on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.
According to Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the lorry was stopped on the A14 near Beyton in mid Suffolk on Thursday.
The driver was reportedly seen to be using his mobile phone and when stopped, it was revealed that their driving licence for this category of vehicle had expired – invalidating the insurance.
Officers reported the driver for mobile phone use, having no insurance and no licence.