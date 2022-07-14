News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Driver reported after van nearly more than 1,600kg overweight on A14

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:03 PM July 14, 2022
This van was stopped for being overweight on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds

This van was stopped for being overweight on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: NSRAPT

A driver has been reported after a van was found to be more than 1,600kg overweight on the A14 in west Suffolk.

The incident happened earlier on Thursday at Higham, near Bury St Edmunds.

According to a tweet from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the van was stopped by police and weighed using mobile axle weigh plates.

It was found to be 1,675kg heavier than allowed.

The driver admitted that the van was carrying three loads on just one truck.

They were reported for weight offences and having an insecure load.

