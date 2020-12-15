Motorist spotted watching video while driving on A14

Published: 9:31 AM December 15, 2020

The cras happened at junction 47 of the A14 at Woolpit Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

A motorist suspected of watching a video while on the A14 at Kentford sped off from police at speeds of more than 100mph.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team spotted a silver Volkswagen Golf driver on the road, who appeared to be holding a mobile phone that was playing a video on Sunday evening.

Police also said the user was touching the screen.

When officers attempted to pull the motorist over, the vehicle sped off, without lights on in the dark, on junction 42 towards Bury St Edmunds.

Police were unable to track the driver.

A Suffolk police spokesman said enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the vehicle.