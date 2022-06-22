Van found to be half a ton overweight stopped on A14 in west Suffolk

A van was found to be half a ton overweight on the A14 - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A repeat offender was caught driving a van on the A14 that was half a ton overweight.

The incident happened this morning on the major Suffolk route at Risby, near Bury St Edmunds.

In a tweet from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the force said the driver of the van had been stopped last month for two overweight offences.

When officers stopped the van this morning, it was found to be half a ton overweight.

Police added that the driver had been "dealt with" for offences, with the vehicle being prohibited and immobilised until the excess weight could be removed.