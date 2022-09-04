Motorcyclist with no licence caught speeding at 147mph on A14 in Suffolk

The motorcyclist was speeding at 147mph on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: NSRAPT

A motorcyclist who had no valid licence or insurance has been caught speeding at almost 150mph on the A14 in Suffolk.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said officers pulled over the biker near Bury St Edmunds on Sunday morning.

Posting on Twitter, NSRAPT revealed the vehicle was recorded travelling at 147mph – more than double the speed limit for the road.

Stopped & seized a few moments ago having been caught travelling at 147mph on #A14 near @BuryStEdsPolice.

Checks revealed rider was on a provisional licence, therefore not able to ride this bike, no L plates displayed & in-turn no insurance.#ThinkBike #SaferSuffolkRoads#Pc661 pic.twitter.com/pxiApltMsZ — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) September 4, 2022

Police also discovered the motorcyclist was travelling with a provisional licence, had no 'L' plates on show and was not insured to ride the vehicle.

The blue motorcycle was seized by police at the scene.