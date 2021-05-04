A140 drink-driver banned after crashing lorry over bank holiday weekend
- Credit: NSRAPT
A 28-year-old man has been disqualified from driving for more than two years, after crashing a lorry on the A140 over the bank holiday weekend while four times over the legal alcohol limit.
Pavel Noga from Rainham, London, was found by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) after crashing a Mercedes heavy goods lorry on the A140 at Mendlesham at 12.26am on Sunday, May 2.
The driver had crashed into a tree and left the road, blocking the carriageway, and subsequently blew 155 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath at the roadside — the legal limit is 35.
Pavel was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and in custody the evidential reading was recorded as 107 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath and he was charged with drink-driving.
He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, May 3, and pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
Pavel was disqualified from driving for 26 months, ordered to do 160 hours unpaid work, pay £100 in costs and a £95 victim charge.