News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

A140 drink-driver banned after crashing lorry over bank holiday weekend

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:38 PM May 4, 2021   
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team attended crash on the A140 at Mendlesham

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team attended crash on the A140 at Mendlesham - Credit: NSRAPT

A 28-year-old man has been disqualified from driving for more than two years, after crashing a lorry on the A140 over the bank holiday weekend while four times over the legal alcohol limit.

Pavel Noga from Rainham, London, was found by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) after crashing a Mercedes heavy goods lorry on the A140 at Mendlesham at 12.26am on Sunday, May 2.

The driver had crashed into a tree and left the road, blocking the carriageway, and subsequently blew 155 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath at the roadside — the legal limit is 35.

Pavel was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and in custody the evidential reading was recorded as 107 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath and he was charged with drink-driving.

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, May 3, and pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Pavel was disqualified from driving for 26 months, ordered to do 160 hours unpaid work, pay £100 in costs and a £95 victim charge.

Crime
Ipswich Magistrates Court
Mid Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Manager Paul Cook celebrates the win over Swindon Town

'There will be no days off or big holidays' - Cook on 2-1 win at Swindon

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Work has started on a new 560-home estate on the edge of Felixstowe

East Suffolk Council

Work starts on 560-home estate - which could create 750 new jobs

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood shields the ball at Swindon Town

Football

'It will shock a few people... but things get twisted' - Norwood on Town...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
7 criminals jailed in Suffolk

The faces of the 7 criminals locked up in Suffolk this week

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon