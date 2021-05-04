Published: 4:38 PM May 4, 2021

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team attended crash on the A140 at Mendlesham - Credit: NSRAPT

A 28-year-old man has been disqualified from driving for more than two years, after crashing a lorry on the A140 over the bank holiday weekend while four times over the legal alcohol limit.

Pavel Noga from Rainham, London, was found by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) after crashing a Mercedes heavy goods lorry on the A140 at Mendlesham at 12.26am on Sunday, May 2.

The driver had crashed into a tree and left the road, blocking the carriageway, and subsequently blew 155 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath at the roadside — the legal limit is 35.

What possess a person to beileve drinking a lot🍻 before being at the wheel of an articulated 🚛 is acceptable?



Luckily no one injured thanks to some quick reactions of other🚗‘s



Arrested after breath test, over 4x the limit😡 remanded in jail for👨‍⚖️ @fatal4uk #pc1981 #a140 pic.twitter.com/nyqHmtZxGv — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 2, 2021

Pavel was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and in custody the evidential reading was recorded as 107 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath and he was charged with drink-driving.

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, May 3, and pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Pavel was disqualified from driving for 26 months, ordered to do 160 hours unpaid work, pay £100 in costs and a £95 victim charge.