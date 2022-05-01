News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorist allegedly over the limit and speeding had two children in the back of the car

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:26 PM May 1, 2022
The driver of a Volkswagen Passat was arrested on the A140 for drink driving 

The driver of a Volkswagen Passat was arrested on the A140 for drink driving - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk and Armed Policing Team

An alleged drink-driver who was caught speeding with two children in the back of the car has been arrested. 

Officers stopped a driver of a Volkswagen Passat that they said was doing 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A140 at Coddenham last night. 

In a tweet, Norfolk and Suffolk and Armed Policing Team said: "Stopped this vehicle on the A140 at Coddenham travelling at 45mph in a 30.

"Driver was arrested for drink driving with a roadside reading of 69ugs, and at the time had two children in the rear passenger seats."

