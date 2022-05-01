Motorist allegedly over the limit and speeding had two children in the back of the car

The driver of a Volkswagen Passat was arrested on the A140 for drink driving - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk and Armed Policing Team

An alleged drink-driver who was caught speeding with two children in the back of the car has been arrested.

Officers stopped a driver of a Volkswagen Passat that they said was doing 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A140 at Coddenham last night.

In a tweet, Norfolk and Suffolk and Armed Policing Team said: "Stopped this vehicle on the A140 at Coddenham travelling at 45mph in a 30.

"Driver was arrested for drink driving with a roadside reading of 69ugs, and at the time had two children in the rear passenger seats."

