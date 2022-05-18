Bury St Edmunds man denies causing grievous bodily harm

Adam Andrews has denied two charges at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 35-year-old Suffolk man has gone on trial accused of an offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Adam Andrews, of Raynsford Road, Great Whelnetham, near Bury St Edmunds, who has pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and an offence of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Sally Hawes QC, prosecuting, told the court that at the time of the alleged offences Andrews was working for Flagship Housing.

She said the alleged victim, who suffered a head injury, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The trial continues.