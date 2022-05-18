News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Bury St Edmunds man denies causing grievous bodily harm

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM May 18, 2022
Luke Crighton, from Stowmarket, was given a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court. 

Adam Andrews has denied two charges at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 35-year-old Suffolk man has gone on trial accused of an offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Adam Andrews, of Raynsford Road, Great Whelnetham, near Bury St Edmunds, who has pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and an offence of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Sally Hawes QC, prosecuting, told the court that at the time of the alleged offences Andrews was working for Flagship Housing.

She said the alleged victim, who suffered a head injury, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The trial continues.

Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
This four-bedroom coastguards cottage with a sea view is for sale for £295k

Coastguard

Four-bedroom cottage on Dunwich clifftops for sale for £295k

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A spectacular bolt of lightning ove the Suffolk coast as a huge thunderstorm brought an end to the s

Essex Live News

Thunderstorm warning issued for East of England

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Neighbours' tribute to crash victim who 'thought the world of her dogs'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon