Man charged after pedestrian suffers life-changing injuries in crash

Published: 2:40 PM June 27, 2021

The collision happened in Cunobelin Road in Colchester - Credit: Google Streetview

A 40-year-old man will face charges of careless and drug driving after a life-threatening Colchester crash.

Adam West, of Harvey Road, has been summoned to Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 9 following a serious road traffic collision that occurred in the town.

The crash took place in Cunobelin Way at around 3.30pm on January 27 when a silver Citroen Picasso hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.