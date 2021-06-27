Man charged after pedestrian suffers life-changing injuries in crash
Published: 2:40 PM June 27, 2021
- Credit: Google Streetview
A 40-year-old man will face charges of careless and drug driving after a life-threatening Colchester crash.
Adam West, of Harvey Road, has been summoned to Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 9 following a serious road traffic collision that occurred in the town.
The crash took place in Cunobelin Way at around 3.30pm on January 27 when a silver Citroen Picasso hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.