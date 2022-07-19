Prison inmates denies threatening to decapitate governor

An inmate at a Suffolk prison who wanted a transfer to another prison has denied threatening to cut off the head of the prison governor.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court, 41-year-old Ade Christie accepted that he had jumped over railings on the landing near his cell at Highpoint Prison after being allowed to go for a shower.

He said there was a drop of about 20 feet from the railings to the ground and he knew that the prison would be forced to call out the National Tactical Response Team to deal with the situation.

Christie said that once the prison had called out the National Tactical Response Team he knew that prison protocol would result in him getting his wish to be moved to another prison.

Christie denied threatening to “cut staff” and to cut off the head of the prison governor who tried to reason with him during the stand-off which lasted for six hours before he surrendered.

He said he was then put into segregation before being moved to Chelmsford prison and then to Belmarsh prison.

Christie, of no fixed address, has denied making a threat to kill the prison governor on July 31 last year.

The court has heard that Christie told the governor that he wanted a transfer from HMP Highpoint and when the governor told him he wasn’t going about getting a transfer in the right way Christie allegedly threatened to “start to cut staff up”.

He had then allegedly threatened to cut off the governor’s head and added: “ You have no idea who I am. This is what I do.”

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court the governor said Christie had looked straight into his eyes when he made the threat to cut off his head.

“I felt very nervous and I thought he meant it,” said the governor.

The court heard that there had been a 15 to 20 foot drop from the railings and a specialist team had been called to the prison to deal with the situation which ended several hours later with Christie returning to the right side of the railings.

The trial continues.